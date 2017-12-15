Opportunities for prayer, worship, and visits as diocese prepares for Cathedral dedication

Bishop Richard F. Stika has announced that the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus will open with First Vespers on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. This service is open to anyone who wishes to participate in sacred prayer and witness the beauty of the new cathedral for the first time.

The Mass of Dedication for the new cathedral will be celebrated on Saturday, March 3, at noon. Prelates and clergy from around the nation and the world, and clergy, deacons, and religious men and women from the Diocese of Knoxville, will join Bishop Richard F. Stika, Cardinal Justin Rigali, and Father David Boettner in celebrating this historic 3 hour Mass. Invitations through the diocese and its parishes will be required to attend this Mass due to space limitations.

All faithful parishioners of the Diocese of Knoxville are invited to attend the first Vigil Mass at the new cathedral on Saturday, March 3, at 5 p.m. This Mass is open to the public.

Masses at the new cathedral on Sunday, March 4, will be at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish). These Masses are also open to the public.

On Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m., Bishop Stika will host A Conversation with the Cardinals at the new cathedral featuring longtime friend and aide to Pope St. John Paul II, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz. This event is open to the public. Information to obtain free tickets will be available soon.

