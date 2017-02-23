Diocese of Knoxville schools receive system accreditation

The Diocese of Knoxville’s school system has been given two thumbs up for its accreditation efforts following a two-year evaluation process involving all 10 diocesan schools.

A team of eight education evaluators with AdvancED, the organization that accredits schools around the country, presented its final recommendation for accreditation to diocesan leaders assembled at the Chancery in Knoxville on Feb. 23.

Accreditation means the 10 diocesan schools are a system of excellence, meeting AdvancED’s high standards of achievement.

“The results indicate that the institution, the system, is performing within and well above acceptable levels compared to the expected criteria as well as other institutions that have gone through this process,” said Leisa Schulz, superintendent of Louisville Archdiocese schools who was the lead evaluator in the accreditation process. “So it is with great pride and great celebration that we, as your external review team, are very excited to recommend to the AdvancED Accreditation Commission that the Diocese of Knoxville earn the distinction of accreditation by AdvancED.”

Bishop Richard F. Stika complimented diocesan schools superintendent Sister Mary Marta Abbott, RSM, and her staff and principals of the Diocese of Knoxville schools and their faculty for achieving the education milestone.

“I want to thank you for all your efforts because it has made my day to see these results,” said Bishop Stika. “This is a wonderful achievement. You may think we’re a small system, 10 schools, but every child in the system is important to their parents, to the community, and especially to God. Today, we recognize the mind and intellectual capacity of these children to be reflections of Jesus.”