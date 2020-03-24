Diocese of Knoxville Chancery closed effective March 24

Bishop Richard F. Stika said that the Diocese of Knoxville Chancery offices will be closed to the public, effective March 24, after continuing concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Bishop Stika announced his decision Monday night.

While the Chancery is closed to the public, it is not suspending operations.

Some diocesan employees may continue to work on-site should job duties require their presence. Others will work from home.

Diocesan staff members and ministry directors will maintain a regular work schedule and can be contacted via their email addresses which are available on the Diocese of Knoxville website.