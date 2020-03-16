Diocese closes Catholic schools through April 13, institutes in-home learning

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department officials, and in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese of Knoxville has closed all 10 of its Catholic schools through April 13, and will institute at-home learning for students.

Due to staggered spring break schedules, at-home learning will begin for Chattanooga area Catholic schools on Wednesday, March 18. Catholic schools in the Knoxville region and St. Mary’s in Johnson City will begin at-home instruction on Monday, March 23. St. Dominic Catholic School in Kingsport will begin at-home learning on Monday, March 30.

Last week, the Diocese of Knoxville Catholic schools suspended all athletics, extra-curricular, fine arts, fundraising, and other school-related events.

We will continue to evaluate and assess this situation and make further decisions as needed.

While conducting in-home learning, schools will continue to deep-clean the facilities targeting COVID-19, MRSA, flu, and common cold viruses. Teachers and administrators are prepared for at-home learning.



Iowa Assessments for elementary students will be administered beginning the week of April 20.