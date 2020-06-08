Diocese adjusts new meeting procedures in connection with COVID-19

Bishop Richard F. Stika has issued new directives regarding meetings and gatherings on diocesan and parish property. The new procedures take effect immediately and come as federal, state, and local health authorities continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

The new procedures allow for meetings to now include a maximum of 50 participants with the stipulation that safe distancing remains in place and that face-coverings be worn by all participants. The face-covering mandate can be lifted if safe-distancing of 12-feet between participants is enforced. Screening of attendees is required before meetings begin, and attendance lists are required.

Additionally, the directives call for the continued use of online streaming and computer-based conferencing when possible.

Click here to read the June 4 decree on public meetings and gatherings.