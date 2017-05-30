Faithful departed honored at annual Memorial Day Mass

Diocese of Knoxville parishioners gathered May 29 at Calvary Cemetery in Knoxville for the annual Memorial Day Mass.

About 50 faithful attended the Mass, which was celebrated by Father Ron Franco, CSP, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Knoxville. Deacon Joe Stackhouse served as deacon of the Eucharist. Parishioners from Immaculate Conception and St. John XXIII University Parish led the music liturgy.

The Mass is held each Memorial Day to remember those buried in the cemetery, including those who served in the military.

After Mass, Father Franco led a procession through the cemetery as he blessed the graves with holy water.