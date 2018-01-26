Catholic prelates to attend dedication Mass

Bishop Richard F. Stika has announced that at least 22 Catholic prelates and other clergy from outside the Diocese of Knoxville will attend the dedication Mass of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 3. Catholic prelates include:
- Cardinal Stanlislaw Dziwisz
- Cardinal Justin Rigali
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo
- Cardinal William Levada
- Archbishop Christophe Pierre
- Archbishop Joseph Kurtz
- Bishop James Vann Johnston
- Bishop John McIntyre
- Bishop Herbert Bevard
- Bishop David Foley
- Bishop William Medley
- Bishop Mark Rivituso
- Bishop A. Elias Zaidan
- Bishop Michael Sheridan
- Bishop J. Kevin Boland
- Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv.
- Abbott Cletus Meagher, OSB
- Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla
- Bishop Mark Spalding
- Bishop Martin Holley
Archbishop Emeritus of Krakow
Archbishop Emeritus of Philadelphia
Archbishop of New York
Archbishop of Galveston-Houston
Prefect Emeritus - Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith
Papal Nuncio
Archbishop of Louisville
Bishop of Kansas City - St. Joseph
Auxiliary Bishop - Philadelphia
Bishop of St. Thomas
Bishop Emeritus of Birmingham
Bishop of Owensboro
Auxiliary Bishop - St. Louis
Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, Los Angeles
Bishop of Colorado Springs
Bishop of Savannah
Bishop of Lexington
St. Bernard Abby / Cullman, AL
The Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh
Bishop of Nashville
Bishop of Memphis
Bishop Stika has announced that a total of 86 priests, including more than 70 from the Diocese of Knoxville, have confirmed attending the Mass of Dedication. Bishop Stika expects the number of priests and prelates who will attend the Mass will increase in the coming weeks as their plans formalize. In addition to the clergy, deacons and nearly 40 members of religious communities are expected to attend. While the Mass of Dedication is a ticketed event, Masses will also be celebrated at the cathedral on Saturday, March 3, at 5 p.m, and Sunday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish) and 3 p.m. (Polish/Cardinal Dziwisz celebrating).