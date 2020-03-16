Catholic Charities takes steps in connection with COVID-19 pandemic

As a result of the ongoing concern with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, has announced the following steps to ensure the health and safety of the many clients who reside at or use their facilities:

All buildings will be closed to outside visitors, including volunteers and interns.

At the HUD properties (HH1, HH2, 5 Rivers) that have leased clients, CCETN is asking for no visitors in the common area with visitors only allowed in the client’s apartments or rooms.

All Pregnancy Help Centers and the Office of Immigrant Services are operating with normal staff, but are closed for clients.

Counseling Services- we are assessing the need and considering if clients can be served via phone.

The Crazy Quilt food pantry in Newcomb is closed through April 4.

Samaritan Place in Knoxville is open and following CDC guidelines

CHAP is open and handling clients by phone.

Senior staff is monitoring the situation locally, nationally, and globally, and will be meeting each morning to discuss the COVID- 19 status and will adjust measures daily as needed.