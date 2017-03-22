Cathedral cornerstone unveiling on Saturday

The engraved cornerstone for the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus will be unveiled during a special celebration this Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the cathedral construction site.

The public is invited to attend. Tours of the cathedral will be conducted following the celebration until 2 p.m.

The cornerstone, which weighs more than 3,000 pounds, is made of Vermont marble and was recently engraved to include the name of the new cathedral, its future dedication date of March 3, 2018, and a passage from the Gospel of Matthew.