While our priests attend Study Days in Gatlinburg during the first week of February, many parishes will have communion services in lieu of daily Mass. If you are in the Knoxville area, Cardinal Justin Rigali will be celebrating morning Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. The 8:05 a.m. Masses will be with school children.

Noon services at the cathedral on those days will be communion services led by deacons.