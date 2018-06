While our priests are away at convocation this week, many parishes will have communion services in lieu of daily Mass. If you are in the Knoxville area, Cardinal Justin Rigali will be celebrating morning Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on Tuesday, June 5; Wednesday, June 6; and Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 a.m. and 8:05 a.m.

Noon services at the cathedral on those days will be communion services led by deacons.