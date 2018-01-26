Cardinal Dziwisz among prelates to attend Mass of Dedication; Conversation with the Cardinals

Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, former secretary to Pope St. John Paul II and Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, will play a prominent role in Masses and special events surrounding the dedication of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville, Tenn., the weekend of March 2-4.

Cardinal Dziwisz will be traveling from Poland to participate in the celebration of the Mass and Rite of Dedication at the new cathedral on Saturday, March 3.

On Sunday, March 4, at 3 p.m., Cardinal Dziwisz will celebrate a Mass for the Polish Community of the Diocese of Knoxville at the new cathedral. Members of the Polish communities in surrounding dioceses and archdioceses have been invited to attend this special celebration.

On Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m., Cardinal Dziwisz will be the focus of the second Conversation with the Cardinals hosted by Bishop Richard F. Stika. In addition to Cardinal Dziwisz, Cardinal Justin Rigali and Cardinal William Levada will share stories and insights on the legacy of Pope St. John Paul II. The Conversation with the Cardinals should offer all those in attendance a rare opportunity to witness, through the eyes of Cardinal Dziwisz, the historic papacy as well as the holiness of a saint of the Catholic Church. The Conversation with the Cardinals is open to the public.

In his role as the personal secretary to Pope St. John Paul II, Cardinal Dziwisz was a witness to some of the most historic world events of the mid-to-late 20th century. After the pope’s death in 2005, Cardinal Dziwisz became the Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, a position once held by Cardinal Karol Wojtyła, who was elected Pope John Paul II in 1978. Cardinal Dziwisz continued to serve Pope St. John Paul II until the pope’s death on April 2, 2005. The cardinal became the Archbishop of Krakow on June 3, 2005 and retired in 2016.

The Most Reverend Richard F. Stika, Bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville since 2009, will be joined by cardinals, bishops, priests, deacons, religious brothers and sisters, and some thousand other individuals, for the Mass and Rite of Dedication of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 3. This Mass is a ticketed event. Located at 711 S. Northshore Drive in the Bearden area of Knoxville, the cathedral will serve as the new mother church for the Catholic community of East Tennessee.

Groundbreaking for the new cathedral took place on April 19, 2015, and the dedication will begin a yearlong celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Diocese of Knoxville, which was established by Pope Saint John Paul II on May 27, 1988. Click here for a list of all Masses and open events on Dedication Weekend and beyond.

Each year, the diocese commemorates September 8 as the anniversary of the ordination of its first bishop. Since its creation, the Diocese of Knoxville has grown from roughly 35,000 Catholics and now includes 51 parishes and mission churches serving nearly 70,000 faithful members. It has been recognized as one of the fastest growing dioceses in the United States.