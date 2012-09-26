Blessed Sacrament Church

535 Margrave Drive
Harriman, TN 37748-2118
865-882-9838
Mass Times
|Thursday
|8:30 a.m.
|Saturday Vigil
|5 p.m.
|Sunday
|10:30 a.m.
Directions (Map)
From I-40 take Harriman exit 347. Turn right onto N 27/61 and go 2.3 miles. Just over the bridge is the Christmas Lumber Co. At the light turn left onto Carter Street and go to the stop sign. Turn right onto Margrave Drive. Drive .4 miles. The church is on the left.
Sacramental information
Reconciliation: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Matrimony: Arrangements must be made at least four months in advance.
Baptism: Contact pastor for instructions.
Anointing of the sick: Contact pastor.
Is there a nursery for the Sunday mass?
Contact Blessed Sacrament directly at 865-882-9838.
Do you offer PSR for children to make their first communion?
Do you offer religious education classes for youth parishioners?
All parishes offer religious education for youth and young adults. Contact one of our parishes located near you. For a list of parishes please visit: https://dioknox.org/parishes-alphabetical-order/
I am Catholic, my fiance is not. We can get married in the Catholic Church?
Yes