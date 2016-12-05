Watch: Bishop’s homily for hope, healing, and rebuilding

Bishop Richard F. Stika asked the faithful attending Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pigeon Forge on Sunday to remember the victims of the wildfires that have claimed at least 14 lives, and destroyed many homes, leaving thousands of people, including some of those at the Mass, homeless.
St. Mary survived last week’s fires, but remains closed. A photo gallery of Bishop Stika’s visit to St. Mary following Mass is included below.
Video of Bishop Stika’s homily
Photos of visit to St. Mary Church- Sunday, Dec. 4
I was struck by the laughter in the video. In the midst of tragedy and destruction, the human heart needs to find joy. I’ve attended a lot of funerals. Except for funerals of children and youth, there is always laughter at funerals.
I was especially moved by yesterday’s First Reading from Isaiah”There shall be no harm or ruin on all my holy mountain.” Life is a journey and death is an encounter with the one who accompanied you on every step of our journey.
We are praying for everyone: those who lost their lives, those who lost their loved ones; those who lost their homes, their livelihood, their sense of security. I pray that no one loses their faith. Tennessee has had a difficult few weeks with the loss of the children in the school bus crash, in the loss of life and property in the tornado and in this wildfire. May the Lord bless all of us and heal us and restore us.
Thank you for posting Bishop Stika’s homily and the pictures of St.Mary’s. They were very consoling.