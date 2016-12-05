Watch: Bishop’s homily for hope, healing, and rebuilding

Bishop Richard F. Stika asked the faithful attending Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pigeon Forge on Sunday to remember the victims of the wildfires that have claimed at least 14 lives, and destroyed many homes, leaving thousands of people, including some of those at the Mass, homeless.

St. Mary survived last week’s fires, but remains closed. A photo gallery of Bishop Stika’s visit to St. Mary following Mass is included below.

Video of Bishop Stika’s homily

Photos of visit to St. Mary Church- Sunday, Dec. 4

