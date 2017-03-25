Bishop unveils cornerstone of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Bishop Richard F. Stika unveiled the cornerstone of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on Saturday, March 25. Cardinal Justin Rigali, Father David Boettner, Father Joe Reed, Father Arthur Torres, and Deacon Walt Otey joined Bishop Stika in a liturgical celebration that preceded the unveiling. The ceremony was attended by clergy and parishioners from around the Diocese of Knoxville, some who traveled from as far away as Johnson City, Tenn. More than 400 people attended the ceremony.

Click image to watch the celebration and cornerstone unveiling.