Bishop Stika welcomes new Catholics into the Church

The growth of the Catholic Church in East Tennessee may be most evident at Easter, when the Diocese of Knoxville welcomes its newest members – those who have participated in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), a process of conversion and study in the Catholic faith for catechumens and candidates coming into full communion with the Church.

In recent years, the Diocese of Knoxville has welcomed hundreds of new Catholics into the Church during Easter Vigil Masses at its many parishes.

The same was true for 2017, as more than 200 new Catholics joined the diocese.

At Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bishop Richard F. Stika received 26 new members during the Easter Vigil Mass on April 15.

Photo Gallery (Photos: Emily Booker)

