Bishop Stika statement on USCCB actions on clergy abuse

The actions of U.S. bishops at our General Assembly this week demonstrate an ongoing commitment to improving the high standards we initially enacted almost 20 years ago to address the issue of clergy abuse. We have given clarity to the codes of conduct and accountability, set forth in 2002, that they now apply to all clergy, including bishops. I am encouraged that the USCCB will soon set up an independent reporting system, much like the one currently operational in the Diocese of Knoxville, which will allow victims to make confidential reports online or with a phone call. Significantly, the bishops also gave overwhelming approval to a plan for implementing Pope Francis’ recent motu proprio, including an outline that calls for more involvement by the laity. Please continue to pray for the victims of abuse everywhere.

