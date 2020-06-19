Bishop Stika statement on DACA ruling

I was pleased to see the U.S. Supreme Court make a ruling this week which protected, for now, the status of young immigrants who are living, learning, and working in this country under the program we know as DACA—Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. This program has given families who have been living with uncertainty, an opportunity for peace of mind, and that is good. In many cases, these young people have become productive members of our communities, and have even served in our nation in the armed forces. None of us wants to live with uncertainty. While protecting DACA allows families some comfort, it is imperative that our legislators work harder to find a fair and humane resolution to an issue this country has been dealing with for far too long.

Bishop Richard F. Stika

Diocese of Knoxville