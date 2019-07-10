Bishop Stika statement on Archbishop Kurtz

Bishop Richard F. Stika has issued the following statement upon learning of the news of Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, former bishop of Knoxville (1999-2007), who announced this morning that he will undergo cancer treatment at the Duke University Cancer Institute.

“I am requesting that all of the faithful of the Diocese of Knoxville join me in prayer for Archbishop Kurtz as he begins his treatment for cancer. In addition to being a colleague, Archbishop Kurtz is a good friend and his leadership of the Catholic Church in East Tennessee for eight years helped shape this diocese prior to my arrival. Please pray for Archbishop Kurtz and his team of medical professionals in the weeks and months ahead.”

Bishop Richard F. Stika

Diocese of Knoxville