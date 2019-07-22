Bishop Stika responds to lawsuit

Bishop Richard F. Stika issued a letter to diocesan clergy and staff on Friday, July 19, making them aware of a lawsuit filed on July 18 by Mr. Michael Boyd in Knox County Circuit Court and naming the diocese as a defendant.

The diocese is unable to offer additional comment until new information brought to light in the lawsuit can be fully and independently investigated, and the legal process is completed.

We ask that respect be given to all parties named in the lawsuit and that those accused be afforded the presumption of innocence until the merits of the lawsuit can be determined.

Bishop Stika Letter July 19 2019