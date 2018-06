Annual audit of church's abuse allegations shows cautious improvement IMAGE: CNS photo/Gregory A. ShemitzBy WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The 15th annual report on the implementation of the U.S. bishops' "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People" shows a decrease in allegations of clergy sex abuse from the two previous years but also indicates the need for continued vigilance since charges were raised by […]

Sports on Sundays OK, except when used to skip Mass, says Vatican IMAGE: CNS photo/Father Nate WillsBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- A new Vatican document cautions against the dangers of highly competitive children's sports, political and economic pressures on athletes to win '"at all costs" and the unsportsmanlike or violent behavior of fans. The document on sports also calls on every group or institution sponsoring sports […]