Bishop Stika issues statement on Las Vegas shooting

Please join me in praying for the victims and the families of Sunday night’s horrendous shooting incident in Las Vegas. Like many of you, I have been watching the coverage of this inexplicable tragedy and I share some of the same feelings many of you are experiencing. Scripture tells us that we can overcome evil with good. I ask for the respect and prayers of law enforcement officers who, at the risk of their own safety, rushed in to assist victims at the shooting site, and please remember the first responders and hospital employees who came together quickly in an effort to save lives. I pray for the end of violence and hatred in our nation, and I continue to pray that we follow the truth given to us in Psalms, that we should always trust in Jesus.

Bishop Richard F. Stika

Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville

Other coverage:

Tennessee man among shooting victims

Statement from USCCB