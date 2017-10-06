Bishop Stika issues statement on disaster relief response

Bishop Richard F. Stika has released the following statement on the diocesan response to helping those affected by recent natural disasters:

“Our parishioners have once again responded with generosity and compassion in a time of great need. We realize the rebuilding and recovery efforts in all of the areas hit by the hurricanes and the earthquake will take time and effort. This gift of just over $400,000 shows that a small diocese of 68,000 Catholics can come together in a very powerful and positive way. I want to thank our pastors, priests, and all of our parishioners in the Diocese of Knoxville for contributing financially, and with prayers, to help people when they need it most.”

Bishop Richard F. Stika

Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville

Parishes in the Diocese of Knoxville came together through a series of special collections in late August and September for victims of the recent hurricanes and earthquakes. The collections will be used to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, with some direct gifts to individual dioceses in the regions affected.