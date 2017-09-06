Bishop Stika issues statement on DACA program

Bishop Stika has issued the following statement regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Scripture challenges us to see each other through the eyes of God and to never turn our back on the vulnerable and those in need. So it is with great concern that I and my brother bishops react to the news of President Trump’s ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Since 2012, this program has given hope to immigrant youth of reaching their full God-given potential and fulfilling their promise of gratefully giving back to the only country most have ever known. In calling for the program’s end, President Trump has given Congress six months to replace DACA with an alternative program that can be lawfully enacted without court challenges. While disheartened at DACA’s end, it is my fervent prayer that Congress will come together in a bipartisan effort to create a replacement program that will preserve the hope that DACA has provided to so many. I encourage you to contact your legislators to ask their support for an alternative program.”