Bishop Stika, Father Boettner dedicate Blessed Virgin Mary altar

Bishop Richard F. Stika and Father David Boettner, rector of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and a vicar general for the diocese, dedicated the Blessed Virgin Mary altar in the new cathedral on April 9, the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

Also, the new painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe was hung on the south wall of the chapel.

“Mary always reminds us of her son. That’s why in many statues of the Blessed Mother and the child of Jesus, her gaze, her fingers, her pose, always draw attention to her looking at Jesus. That’s what Mary does,” Bishop Stika said. “It’s all about Jesus.”

He added, “On this Feast of the Annunciation we give thanks for the Blessed Mother, who is a great intercessor to God, who reminds us to follow Jesus and who reminds us to say yes.”

