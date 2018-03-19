Bishop Stika dedicates St. Joseph altar

Bishop Richard F. Stika dedicated the St. Joseph altar in the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus during the noon Mass on Monday, March 19, the Feast of St. Joseph.

Bishop Stika noted that although St. Joseph is never quoted in scripture, he provides a strong example of a faithful, loving man. He showed absolute trust in God.

“He was chosen by God to teach Jesus how to be a man and to love the Blessed Mother. That’s the greatest quote that St. Joseph could give all of us,” the bishop said.

The statue of St. Joseph, located in one of the north transept of the new cathedral, is the same statue that was transported from the original Sacred Heart Cathedral just before the cathedral dedication on March 3.

The St. Mary altar in the south transept will be dedicated Monday, April 9, the transferred day for the Feast of the Annunciation.

The day held extra significance for Bishop Stika, who is also celebrating his ninth episcopal anniversary. Bishop Stika was appointed as the third bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville by Pope Benedict XVI on Jan. 12, 2009, and was ordained by Cardinal Justin Rigali during a Mass at the Knoxville Convention Center on March 19, 2009. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Bishop Robert Shaheen were co-consecrators.