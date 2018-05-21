Bishop Stika announces priest retirements and new pastoral assignments

Bishop Richard F. Stika is pleased to announce the following information regarding priest retirements and new pastoral assignments. These retirements and new pastoral assignments will be effective July 1, 2018:

Msgr. Patrick Garrity is retiring from full-time priestly ministry. Msgr. Garrity will remain as Vicar for Priests, Chairman of the Clergy Materials Concern Committee and member of the Priest Benefit and Trust Board. Additionally, he has been appointed as the Chaplain of the Knoxville Area Serra Club.

Father Mike Creson is retiring from full-time priestly ministry. He will continue to serve as Sacramental Minister to Memorial Hospital – and will assist as needed – at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Church in Cleveland, TN and Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga.

Father Joe Reed is appointed pastor of St. John Neumann Church in Farragut.

Father Michael Woods is appointed pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fairfield Glade.

Father Doug Owens is appointed pastor of All Saints Church in Knoxville.

Father Ray Powell is appointed pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Lenoir City.

Father Alberto Sescon is appointed pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in LaFollette, Christ the King Church in Tazewell and St. Jude Church in Helenwood.

Father John Orr is appointed pastor of St. Mary Church in Athens.

Father Julius Abuh is appointed pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Madisonville.

Father Richard Armstrong is appointed parochial administrator of St. Therese Church in Clinton and St. Joseph Church in Norris.

Father Ron Stone is appointed pastor of Holy Cross Church in Pigeon Forge (he has been serving as parochial administrator).