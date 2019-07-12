Bishop Stika announces new pastoral assignments and a priest retirement

Bishop Richard F. Stika is pleased to announce the following new pastoral assignments and a priest retirement which were announced at respective parishes in late May and early June and, unless otherwise noted, will take effect in the Diocese of Knoxville on July 15:

Father Dan Whitman is retiring from full-time ministry and will remain spiritual moderator for the Knoxville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

Father Peter Iorio is appointed pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Alcoa.

Father Andres Cano is appointed associate pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Alcoa.

Father Bill McNeeley is appointed pastor of Holy Ghost Church in Knoxville.

Father Michael Hendershott is appointed chaplain and part of the administrative staff at Knoxville Catholic High School and will remain in residence at Holy Ghost Church.

Father Dustin Collins is appointed parochial administrator at St. Mary Church in Johnson City and will work with the Latin Mass community in Johnson City.

Father John Dowling is appointed pastor of St. Augustine Church on Signal Mountain.

Father Christopher Manning is appointed chaplain, teacher, and part of the administrative staff at Notre Dame High School and will be in residence at St. Stephen Church in Chattanooga. Fr. Manning is also appointed chaplain of Serra Club of Chattanooga.

Father Joseph Kuzhupil is appointed pastor of Notre Dame Church in Greeneville.

Father Christopher Floresh is appointed diocesan co-director of vocations for one year and will become full-time vocations director in 2020. He is also appointed part-time parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Church in Farragut.

Father Tom Moser is appointed parochial vicar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Chattanooga.

Father Jerry Daniels is appointed pastor of St. Catherine of Laboure Church in Copperhill and spiritual director at the Christ Prince of Peace Retreat Center in Benton.

Father Nick Tran is appointed chaplain of the Vietnamese community in Chattanooga and will be in residence at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Father Dominic Nghia TH Nguyen, CRM, is appointed parochial administrator at the Church of Divine Mercy in Knoxville. This took effective June 15.

Father Arthur Torres Barona is appointed Master of Ceremonies at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary in Knoxville.

Father Adam Royal is currently on sabbatical.

Recently ordained priest, Father Mark Schuster is appointed parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Church in Farragut.

Recently ordained transitional deacon, Alex Hernandez is assigned to assist the pastor for the summer at St. Dominic Church in Kingsport.

Recently ordained transitional deacon, Zach Griffith is assigned to assist the pastor for the summer at St. Mary Church in Athens.