Bishop opposes Bible verse removal at KPD

Always an outspoken defender of religious freedom and the free expression of Christian beliefs, Bishop Richard F. Stika voiced his opposition Wednesday to the forced removal of a biblical passage that has been present inside the headquarters of the Knoxville Police Department since 1969.

“Yet again, we have evidence of how our religious freedom is increasingly being eroded in our country and becoming a second-class right. Since 1969, when the department’s building was dedicated, the verse from Romans 8:31, ‘If God is for us, who can be against us,’ has been a message of hope to officers every day as they prepare to go out on the streets to serve and protect. On the surface, the words are simple. But they are also words that inspire a selfless sense of duty and courage in the face of adversity. In these times of growing conflict and threat, who would want to deny such words of inspiration to those who put their lives on the line every day?”

An atheist group has threatened the City of Knoxville with a lawsuit if the sign isn’t removed. The City of Knoxville has said it won’t fight the issue in court. The sign is to be relocated to another nearby area inside the Knoxville Police Department on Friday.

Fox News Network and local television stations have reached out to Bishop Stika for his reaction.

