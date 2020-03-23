Bishop issues decree on Holy Week liturgies

On March 23, 2020, Bishop Richard F. Stika issued a decree to assist the clergy and the faithful in the spiritual celebration of Palm Sunday and Holy Week.

You can read the full decree here.

The decree mandates that there shall be no public gatherings (inside or outside churches, in cars, etc.) during Holy Week. Masses shall be celebrated without a congregation by the pastor/parish priest.

The Chrism Mass will be postponed; the renewal of priestly commitment and the consecration of holy oils will occur at that time.

The Rite of Christian Initiation and/or Reception into Full Communion, which normally takes place on the Easter Vigil, will be postponed and rescheduled once restrictions are lifted.

Bishop Stika will privately celebrate liturgies throughout Holy Week, and they will be available to watch via live stream:

Palm Sunday: Sunday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m.