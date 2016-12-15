Bishop Stika: Weekend of Grace and Gratitude for parishes, mission churches

Bishop Richard F. Stika has declared Dec. 17-18 as a Weekend of Grace and Gratitude for all parishes and mission churches in the Diocese of Knoxville for their “historic response” to the recent Home campaign which raised nearly $45 million for parish and diocesan initiatives.

“I knew this would be a tremendous challenge. I also knew that together we’d be successful if we simply put our trust in God, offering our prayer, and our time, and our generous hearts to Him,” Bishop Stika said.

The Home campaign started in late 2014 with four pilot parishes– All Saints Church, Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. John Neumann Church, and the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul– leading the way. Over the course of the next two and a half years, the rest of the diocese’s parishes and mission churches joined the campaign.

“You know, volunteers stepped forward in every parish. Over 800 of them volunteered across 51 churches and missions, working together, organizing meetings, discussing initiatives and helping call fellow parishioners to ask for their participation. It is a true demonstration of what is possible when we work together,” Bishop Stika added.

Click here to download and listen to Bishop Stika’s Grace and Gratitude statement

The Home campaign was focused on five different goals to grow and strengthen the Catholic Church in East Tennessee: parish projects, charity, priest retirement, catholic education, and the building of a new cathedral.

Bishop Stika pointed out that more than 8,500 families made a pledge to the Home campaign.

The Home campaign effort, under the leadership of diocesan stewardship director John Deinhart, was recently awarded the 2016 Award for Excellence in a Capital Campaign by the International Catholic Stewardship Conference. The award was presented to the Diocese of Knoxville at the ICSC’s annual conference in New Orleans in October.

The Home campaign also received praise from the company that helped coordinate the effort.

“The Home campaign has been the most successful diocesan campaign we’ve been a part of,” said Nic Prenger, president of the Steier Group, a national capital campaign fundraising firm based in Omaha, Neb.

To show his thanks and appreciation, Bishop Stika has designated Dec. 17-18 as A Weekend of Grace and Gratitude in the Diocese of Knoxville. Each parish will receive a copy of Bishop Stika’s decree.

Additionally, a campaign brochure– outlining key achievements of the Home campaign– will be distributed to parishioners.

Among the achievements: that the Home campaign outperformed many other larger U.S. dioceses in their capital campaign effort; that one-half of all parishes in the Diocese of Knoxville surpassed their Home campaign goal; and that parishioners helped the Diocese of Knoxville double the average giving of other national diocesan campaigns.

