Bishop comments on former St. Mary’s Hospital closing

Bishop Richard F. Stika reflected on the announcement that the former St. Mary’s Hospital will close its doors as a health-care facility in late December. The decision was announced on Oct. 26 by the hospital’s current owners.

“I think about the generations of East Tennesseans who were born at St. Mary’s Hospital and the many others who were returned to health thanks to the skill, care, and compassion of the many dedicated doctors, nurses, technicians, and staff who served there, including the Sisters of Mercy, who helped establish St. Mary’s Hospital in 1930,” Bishop Stika said.

“Its doors as a health-care facility may be closing, but I know that St. Mary’s will remain a community landmark for its significant and positive role in the history of our region and for its continued legacy,” he added.

Funds received by the Diocese of Knoxville when St. Mary’s was sold by Mercy Health Partners in 2011 helped fund the St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation, which to date, has contributed more than $6.8 million to benefit health care, education, and charity through grants distributed by the Diocese of Knoxville. The funds also created its most visible legacy—the St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic, a mobile medical mission that continues to bring the healing ministry of Jesus to remote communities and the medically underserved in our region.