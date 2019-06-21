Cardinal Rigali to represent U.S. Catholic Church at World Eucharistic Congress in 2020

Cardinal Justin Rigali, who is now in residence in the Diocese of Knoxville, will represent the Catholic Church for the United States at the World Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, Hungary next year. The appointment was made by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. As preparation for the Congress, Bishop Richard F. Stika is inviting parishioners to participate in one hour of Eucharistic adoration tomorrow, Saturday, June 22, which marks the Vigil of Corpus Christi. Please see this video for more on this adoration event. Parishes that have committed to adoration hours are St. Therese in Clinton, St. Mary in Oak Ridge, Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa, the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Chattanooga, and the Divine Mercy Adoration Chapel at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville. Some parishes around the diocese offer perpetual adoration, so please check for other options.