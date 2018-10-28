Statement from Bishop Richard F. Stika on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A statement from Bishop Richard F. Stika following the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27:

I want to express my deepest sense of sorrow for the shocking display of hatred and violence that took place in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The motivation to take precious and innocent life is difficult to understand. I pray for the many victims and for everyone who was impacted by this inhumane act. I also want to convey my support for our Jewish brothers and sisters, in Pittsburgh, in Knoxville, and around the world. Please know that the Catholic community of East Tennessee supports you, and shares your grief and concern in these difficult and uncertain times.

Most Reverend Richard F. Stika

Diocese of Knoxville

Additional Statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops