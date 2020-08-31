Bishop Stika announces new priest assignments

Bishop Richard F. Stika has announced the following priest assignments with their effective dates:

Father Colin Blatchford – Associate Director of Courage International, Trumbull, Conn. for a 5-year term (Sept. 8, 2020)

Father Jerry Daniels – Resident Chaplain, Christ Prince of Peace Retreat Center, Benton (Sept. 9, 2020) – Note: Father Daniels remains Pastor of St. Catherine Laboure Church, Copperhill

Father Christopher Floersh – Diocesan Director of Vocations and Chaplain of Knoxville Catholic High School (July 1, 2020)

Father Jhon Mario Garcia, C.M. – Associate Pastor, Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (July 1, 2020)

Father Zachary Griffith – Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Chattanooga (Sept. 9, 2020)

Father Michael Hendershott – Full-Time Associate Pastor, Holy Ghost, Knoxville (July 1, 2020)

Father Alexander Hernandez – Associate Pastor, All Saints Church, Knoxville (Sept. 9, 2020)

Fr. Valentin Iurochkin, IVE – Associate Pastor, Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, Chattanooga and Chaplain of University of Tennessee – Chattanooga Neumann Center (Sept. 9, 2020)

Father Adam Kane – Associate Pastor, Holy Ghost Church, Knoxville (Oct. 1, 2020) and temporary Parochial Administrator, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, LaFollette; Christ the King Church, Tazewell; St. Jude Church, Helenwood( Until Oct. 1, 2020)

Father Moisés Moreno – Associate Pastor, Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, Chattanooga (Sept. 9, 2020)

Father Tom Moser – In residence and weekday minister, St. Catherine Laboure Church, Copperhill (Sept. 9, 2020) – Note: Father Moser has retired from active priestly ministry.

Father Thomas O’Connell – Sacramental Minister, St. Jude Church, Helenwood (Sept. 9, 2020)

Father Jorge Ramirez, C.M. – Associate Pastor, All Saints Church, Knoxville (July 13, 2020)

Father Alberto Sescon – Chaplain of Ascension Living Alexian Village, Signal Mountain (Sept. 9, 2020)

Father Randy Stice – Diocesan Director of Liturgy and Worship (Sept. 9, 2020) – Note: Father Stice has retired from active priestly ministry

Father Sam Sturm – Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, LaFollette; Christ the King Church, Tazewell; St. Jude Church, Helenwood (Oct. 1, 2020)

Father Arthur Torres – Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Chattanooga (Oct. 1, 2020)

Father Miguel Velez – Associate Pastor, St. Patrick Church, Morristown, and Coordinator of Hispanic Ministry for the 5 Rivers Deanery (Sept. 9, 2020).

Father Jim Vick – Pastor, St. Bridget Church, Dayton (Oct. 1, 2020)

Father Alex Waraksa – Associate Pastor, St. Jude Church, Chattanooga (Sept. 9, 2020)