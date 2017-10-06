2018 Confirmations at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

To mark the dedication of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 3 and the 30th anniversary of the Diocese of Knoxville’s founding, Bishop Richard F. Stika will celebrate the sacrament of confirmation for all diocesan parishes in the cathedral next spring. Below is the 2018 confirmation schedule. For more information, click here.
GROUP 1: April 7, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Immaculate Conception Church
St. John XXIII Church
Holy Ghost Church
St. Albert the Great Church
GROUP 2: April 7, 2018 at 2 p.m.
All Saints Church
St. Bridget Church – Dayton
Holy Spirit Church – Soddy Daisy
Shepherd of the Valley – Dunlap
Our Lady of Lourdes Church – South Pittsburg
GROUP 3: April 14, 2018 at 10 a.m.
St. John Neumann Church
St. Alphonsus Church – Crossville
St. Francis of Assisi Church – Fairfield Glade
Blessed Sacrament Church – Harriman
GROUP 4: April 15, 2018 at 4 p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Church – Alcoa
St. Augustine Church – Signal Mountain
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – LaFollette
St. Jude Church – Helenwood
St. Christopher Church – Jamestown
St. Ann Church – Lancing
GROUP 5: April 21, 2018 at 10 a.m.
St. Mary Church – Oak Ridge
Church of Divine Mercy – Knoxville
St. Mary Church – Gatlinburg
Holy Cross Church – Pigeon Forge
St. Francis of Assisi Church – Townsend
Holy Family Church – Seymour
St. Therese Church – Clinton
St. Joseph Church – Norris
St. Teresa of Kolkata Church – Maynardville
St. John Paul II Church – Rutledge
GROUP 6: April 22, 2018 at 4 p.m.
St. Patrick Church – Morristown
St. Dominic Church – Kingsport
St. Henry Church – Rogersville
St. James the Apostle Church – Sneedville
Christ the King Church – Tazewell
Holy Trinity Church – Jefferson City
Good Shepherd Church – Newport
GROUP 7: May 5, 2018 at 2 p.m.
St. Jude Church – Chattanooga
St. Stephen Church – Chattanooga
Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul – Chattanooga
GROUP 8: May 6, 2018 at 4 p.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Church – Cleveland
St. Catherine Laboure Church – Copperhill
St. Mary Church – Athens
St. Joseph Church – Madisonville
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
GROUP 9: May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m.
St. Mary Church – Johnson City
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission – Erwin
Notre Dame Church – Greeneville
St. Elizabeth Church – Elizabethton
St. Anthony of Padua Church – Mountain City
GROUP 10: April 29, 2018 at 4 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – Chattanooga