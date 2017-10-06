2018 Confirmations at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

To mark the dedication of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 3 and the 30th anniversary of the Diocese of Knoxville’s founding, Bishop Richard F. Stika will celebrate the sacrament of confirmation for all diocesan parishes in the cathedral next spring. Below is the 2018 confirmation schedule. For more information, click here.

GROUP 1: April 7, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Immaculate Conception Church

St. John XXIII Church

Holy Ghost Church

St. Albert the Great Church

GROUP 2: April 7, 2018 at 2 p.m.

All Saints Church

St. Bridget Church – Dayton

Holy Spirit Church – Soddy Daisy

Shepherd of the Valley – Dunlap

Our Lady of Lourdes Church – South Pittsburg

GROUP 3: April 14, 2018 at 10 a.m.

St. John Neumann Church

St. Alphonsus Church – Crossville

St. Francis of Assisi Church – Fairfield Glade

Blessed Sacrament Church – Harriman

GROUP 4: April 15, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Fatima Church – Alcoa

St. Augustine Church – Signal Mountain

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – LaFollette

St. Jude Church – Helenwood

St. Christopher Church – Jamestown

St. Ann Church – Lancing

GROUP 5: April 21, 2018 at 10 a.m.

St. Mary Church – Oak Ridge

Church of Divine Mercy – Knoxville

St. Mary Church – Gatlinburg

Holy Cross Church – Pigeon Forge

St. Francis of Assisi Church – Townsend

Holy Family Church – Seymour

St. Therese Church – Clinton

St. Joseph Church – Norris

St. Teresa of Kolkata Church – Maynardville

St. John Paul II Church – Rutledge

GROUP 6: April 22, 2018 at 4 p.m.

St. Patrick Church – Morristown

St. Dominic Church – Kingsport

St. Henry Church – Rogersville

St. James the Apostle Church – Sneedville

Christ the King Church – Tazewell

Holy Trinity Church – Jefferson City

Good Shepherd Church – Newport

GROUP 7: May 5, 2018 at 2 p.m.

St. Jude Church – Chattanooga

St. Stephen Church – Chattanooga

Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul – Chattanooga

GROUP 8: May 6, 2018 at 4 p.m.

St. Therese of Lisieux Church – Cleveland

St. Catherine Laboure Church – Copperhill

St. Mary Church – Athens

St. Joseph Church – Madisonville

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

GROUP 9: May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m.

St. Mary Church – Johnson City

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission – Erwin

Notre Dame Church – Greeneville

St. Elizabeth Church – Elizabethton

St. Anthony of Padua Church – Mountain City

GROUP 10: April 29, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – Chattanooga