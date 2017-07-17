2017 diocesan Ministries Day is Aug. 19

The Office of Christian Formation is sponsoring a Ministries Day on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at All Saints Church in Knoxville. This event is open to all who share the Catholic Faith, including parents, student youth leaders, coordinators of youth ministry, RCIA Teams, adult educators, liturgy and ministry teams, DREs, and catechists and assistants. More than 20 individual workshops will be offered, including a Spanish tract – there will be something for everyone! Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Please register before August 9. After August 9, the cost remains $20 but lunch is not guaranteed. Sessions are first come, first served. Class sizes are limited, so register early to get your first choice. Workshop descriptions and registration forms are available on the diocesan website.

Click here for a list of all Ministries Day sessions

Click here for the registration form